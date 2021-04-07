X

At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

Credit: AJC

Fast facts about Walt Disney World.

Credit: AJC

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos, the company said on its website.

ExploreDisney cancels June cruises following new guidelines from CDC

The change tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about. The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos, the company said on its website. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos, the company said on its website. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Credit: Joe Burbank

Credit: Joe Burbank

Workers and visitors have been required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers while in line ever since the Florida theme park resort reopened last summer after closing for more than two months because of the pandemic.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.