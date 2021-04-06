Disney cancels June cruises following new guidelines from CDC

“We are carefully reviewing the recently released guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working toward resuming operations,” the company said in a statement. “As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we are cancelling all Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder sailings departing through June 2021.”

Guests who have already paid for the June cruises can choose to get a full refund or a 125% cruise credit that can be used on a sailing on or before September 30, 2022, according to reports. Guests who have not paid in full will automatically be refunded what they have paid.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek indicated that he was hopeful Disney Cruise Line could begin sailing again in the fall.

All the other major cruise lines that operate in the U.S. ― Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian ― have continued to extend shutdowns month-to-month while the CDC keeps a no-sail order in place within U.S. waters.

Each company had hoped for a return to the seas as soon as this month, but they were forced to delay as the coronavirus pandemic began surging again around the world late last year.

The cruise industry has been pressuring the Atlanta-based agency to lift the conditional sail order and allow operations to resume from U.S. ports beginning in early July, calling the government order outdated and unfair.

The CDC has blocked cruise ships from U.S. ports with a no-sail order since March 2020, after outbreaks on several ships around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to keep ships docked despite the fact that other companies around the world have resumed sailings with extensive health safety measures in place.

On Monday, Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line sought permission from the CDC to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, if it required passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before a trip.

In order for cruises to ultimately return to the sea, the CDC is requiring the companies to come up with their own plans to deal with COVID-19 with minimal help from federal, state and local governments.

The plans must be detailed and specific, and will then be subject to review and approval by the CDC and the U.S. Coast Guard.