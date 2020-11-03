Appeals court declines to ban drive-thru voting in Houston

“We are not surprised that this happened ... we believe the law is on the side of the voters,” Luna Kaufman said. “Hopefully it’s all over now.”

Attorney Jared Woodfill, a former Harris County GOP chairman representing those opposed to drive-thru voting centers, noted that county Clerk Chris Hollins has shut down all but one of the county’s 10 drive-thru locations for Election Day.

“We have stopped the illegal voting on Election Day because Mr. Hollins has shut down drive-thru voting in all locations but one,” Woodfill said. “Sometimes you don’t get the legal ruling that you want but you get the result that you’re seeking.”

Woodfill said he expects to appeal the three-judge’s ruling to the full court.

Trump won Texas by nine points in 2016, but polls have shown Democrat Joe Biden still within reach in America’s biggest red state. Democrats also need to flip only nine seats to reclaim a majority in the Texas House for the first time in 20 years and have aggressively targeted several races in Harris County.