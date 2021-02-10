Annual COVID vaccines may be needed, pharmaceutical CEO says

However, on Monday, the head of the World Health Organization said the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has raised questions about whether existing vaccines will work, calling it “concerning news” the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing that South Africa’s decision on Sunday to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”

However, on Wednesday, the South African government announced it will give the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to front-line health care workers starting next week.

Ghebreyesus said it was increasingly clear vaccine manufacturers would need to tweak their existing shots to address the ongoing genetic evolution of the coronavirus, saying booster shots would most likely be necessary, especially since new variants of the virus are now spreading globally and appear likely to become the predominant strains.

COVID-19 vaccines developed by Novavax, Pfizer and BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson also appear to be less effective against the strain first identified in South Africa, although they may prevent severe disease.

Johnson & Johnson said last week in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective — 85% — against the most serious symptoms.