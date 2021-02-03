3 myths you need to stop believing about COVID-19 variants

New coronavirus variants are continuing to spread.
In Georgia, the U.K.’s mutant strain has already spread in metro Atlanta, infecting 19 people from nine counties as of Monday. That comes days after a South African variant was detected in the U.S. for the first time. There’s also a variant from Brazil.
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing and new strains emerging, several myths have also arisen. Here are a few major ones and what experts know, according to HuffPost.
Myth No. 1: The COVID-19 variants are more dangerous
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the variants’ quicker and easier spread could lead to more cases of COVID-19, which could put additional strain on already crowded hospitals and potentially more deaths, experts say there’s no evidence they pose more danger.
“We are not seeing any clear indication yet that the new variants are more virulent or dangerous in terms of causing more severe COVID-19 disease,” Dr. Robert Bollinger, Raj and Kamla Gupta Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Johns Hopkins University explained to the school.
Myth No. 2: Present vaccines are not effective against COVID-19 variants
Experts have noted it’s too early to tell for certain whether or not the current vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be effective against the variants, but according to Today.com, they expect the vaccines will work against the strains.
“I think this is going to be an evolving situation ... But I do think the news so far is positive, but we don’t know everything that we need to know yet,” Dr. Colleen Kelley, an associate professor of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, said.
Still, Kelley, who is involved with the Moderna and Novavax vaccine clinical trials, said “I would say this early data looks good.”
HuffPost reported that as of now, it seems as though the only vaccines approved for use in the U.S. — Pfizer and Moderna — protect against the new strains to an extent. While Moderna and Pfizer have each noted their vaccines are less potent against the South Africa strain, Stat reported that the vaccines “produce such powerful levels of immune protection... that they should be able to withstand some drop in their potency without really losing their ability to guard people from getting sick.”
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, meanwhile, is a one-dose shot and data indicates it’s not as effective on the South Africa varaiant but that doesn’t mean it’s not effective at all.
Myth No. 3: Health experts weren’t expecting these new variants
Virus variants are expected — there are also different strains of the flu, for example.
“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist,” the CDC said.
Julian Tang, a clinical virologist at University of Leicester, told the Washington Post that a mutation in some infections caused by the U.K. variant of the virus is “a worrying development, though not entirely unexpected.”