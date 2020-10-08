Along Came The Fly: insect lands on Pence’s head during VP debate

Pence didn’t flinch during the embarrassing encounter which, according to The New York Times, stayed on Pence’s head for 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

Update: The fly has just checked into Walter Reed. — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) October 8, 2020

Protect the fly at all costs — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

Biden’s campaign quickly picked up on the fly as a fundraising tool.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

It’s almost like they knew about the fly in advance. https://t.co/t5hKvnT1yV — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) October 8, 2020

the fact that they had this ready so quickly shows that the biden campaign was clearly coordinating with the fly pic.twitter.com/OZi0ODtjUp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 8, 2020

According to a CNN poll, the fly came in ahead of Pence, in terms of a debate winner.

Prettay, prettay good night for the Fly pic.twitter.com/cbINN3DCsh — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 8, 2020

Other than the fly, here are some other takeaways from Wednesday night:

Harris put Pence on the defensive, calling Trump’s pandemic response “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” Trump and Pence “still don’t have a plan,” she said.

Pence shot back that much of Biden’s proposed coronavirus response is action the federal government already is taking. Pence expressed sympathy for all those affected by the pandemic, and he accused Harris of “playing politics with people’s lives.” Harris has accused Trump of politicizing the vaccine development process.

Harris, the first Black woman on a presidential ticket, spoke about “people around our country of every race, of every age, of every gender” who “marched, shoulder to shoulder, arm and arm, fighting for us to finally achieve that ideal of equal justice under law.”

Still, she said, “We are never going to condone violence.”

Pence, in contrast, proclaimed his trust for the justice system and put the focus on incidents of violence, saying there was “no excuse for the rioting and looting.” And he argued that the idea that “America’s systemically racist” and that law enforcement has an implicit bias against minorities “is a great insult to the men and women” who serve in law enforcement.

Pence’s most aggressive line of attack on Harris was pressing her for an answer on whether a Biden administration would “pack” the Supreme Court by adding liberal justices if they win the election. Harris didn’t take the bait, just as Biden hasn’t.

Pence hailed Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who would succeed the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg if she’s confirmed, as expected, before the election. At least twice, he spoke directly to voters warning that Biden and Democrats would expand the court if they “don’t get their way” on blocking Barrett.

The senator did manage to turn Pence’s “pack the court” attack around by noting that Trump’s slate of federal court appointees has been overwhelmingly white.