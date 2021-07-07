3 police officers shot, wounded in Chicago

Police shut down 119th Street in both directions between Vincennes Road and Interstate 57 as investigators combed the scene.

One of the officers was shot in the hand, another was shot in the shoulder and one suffered a superficial graze wound to the head, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. All three were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center but their conditions were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made, but Illinois State Police were searching for a suspect in a white Chevrolet Impala, WGN reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend. A total of 33 officers have been shot so far this year, according to NBC Chicago.

The holiday weekend shootings included 18 homicides. The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.