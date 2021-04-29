ajc logo
2nd suspect arrested after fatal shooting of girl in McDonald’s drive-thru

Police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-thru, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-thru, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Anthony Vazquez

Credit: Anthony Vazquez

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police have not identified the triggerman

A second suspect has been taken into custody in last week’s shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago.

Police charged 21-year-old Demond Goudy of Homan Square with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 18 shooting that also wounded the girl’s father, Jontae Adams, as both sat in their car waiting for food.

In this photo released by the Chicago Police Department is Demond Goudy who was arrested Monday, April 26, 2021, on Chicago’s West Side. Goudy has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s. Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday, April 27, with first-degree murder in the April 18, death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Also charged in the girl’s death is 18-year-old Marion Lewis, who is being held without bond. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
In this photo released by the Chicago Police Department is Demond Goudy who was arrested Monday, April 26, 2021, on Chicago’s West Side. Goudy has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s. Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday, April 27, with first-degree murder in the April 18, death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Also charged in the girl’s death is 18-year-old Marion Lewis, who is being held without bond. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

At least 30 shots rang out in the drive-thru, and the suspects sped away without a trace. An employee said two people emerged from a gray car in the drive-thru and started unloading on Adams’ car.

Jaslyn sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed by a police officer to a nearby hospital, where doctors were unable to save her life.

Last week authorities arrested 18-year-old Marion Lewis, who remains jailed without bail on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Previously police said they were looking for several suspects.

Officials said they believe Lewis was the getaway driver and did not fire any shots, however would not confirm whether Goudy was the triggerman who opened fire with the AK-47-style assault weapon with a “banana clip” that prosecutors said was used in the crime.

Goudy was arrested Monday night after he left a home on South Springfield Avenue, the Sun-Times reported.

Lewis was taken into custody last Thursday after being wounded in a shootout with police following a harrowing car chase on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway where he allegedly tried to carjack a family, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He was also charged with robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, multiple counts of aggravated discharge of a gun, unlawful restraint and possession of a stolen vehicle, reports said.

A Chicago media outlet called Press Reality reported that the suspect is a local rapper and gang member who goes by the name of Otto Laflare.

Investigators said they found two weapons inside Lewis’ car, including the AK-47, the Sun-Times reported. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said bullets from the weapons matched shell casings found at the McDonald’s.

Goudy appeared Wednesday in court, where a judge continued his bond hearing to Friday.

Police said the shooting was gang-related and may be connected to another shooting that left two wounded the same day at a Popeyes restaurant in Humboldt Park, reports said.

