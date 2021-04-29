2nd suspect arrested after fatal shooting of girl in McDonald’s drive-thru

Last week authorities arrested 18-year-old Marion Lewis, who remains jailed without bail on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Previously police said they were looking for several suspects.

Officials said they believe Lewis was the getaway driver and did not fire any shots, however would not confirm whether Goudy was the triggerman who opened fire with the AK-47-style assault weapon with a “banana clip” that prosecutors said was used in the crime.

Goudy was arrested Monday night after he left a home on South Springfield Avenue, the Sun-Times reported.

Lewis was taken into custody last Thursday after being wounded in a shootout with police following a harrowing car chase on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway where he allegedly tried to carjack a family, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He was also charged with robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, multiple counts of aggravated discharge of a gun, unlawful restraint and possession of a stolen vehicle, reports said.

A Chicago media outlet called Press Reality reported that the suspect is a local rapper and gang member who goes by the name of Otto Laflare.

Investigators said they found two weapons inside Lewis’ car, including the AK-47, the Sun-Times reported. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said bullets from the weapons matched shell casings found at the McDonald’s.

Goudy appeared Wednesday in court, where a judge continued his bond hearing to Friday.

Police said the shooting was gang-related and may be connected to another shooting that left two wounded the same day at a Popeyes restaurant in Humboldt Park, reports said.