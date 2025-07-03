Breaking: Ronald Acuña Jr. named starting outfielder in All-Star game
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, and rescuers are searching for 43 missing

Rescuers are searching for 43 people missing in rough seas overnight after a ferry carrying 65 people sank near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali
5 minutes ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers on Thursday were searching for 43 people missing in rough seas overnight after a ferry carrying 65 people sank near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank almost half an hour after leaving East Java’s Ketapang port late Wednesday, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It was bound for Bali’s Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometer (30-mile) trip.

The ferry carried 53 passengers, 12 crew members and 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks, it said.

Two bodies have been recovered and 20 were rescued, many of them unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, said Banyuwangi police chief Rama Samtama Putra.

Nine boats, including two tug boats and two inflatable boats have been searching for the missing people since Wednesday night, battling waves up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) high in the overnight darkness.

Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Motorists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rains, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: AP

A week of heavy rains and floods across Pakistan kills 46 people including 13 family members

Commuter traffic stops for whales on Australia's humpback highway

6 Americans detained in South Korea for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea

The Latest

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani rounds third base before scoring on a double hit by Freddie Freeman, not pictured, during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 9, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Credit: AP

Freeman, Smith join Ohtani to give Dodgers 3 All-Star starters. Tigers also have 3

10m ago

The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody while he awaits his sentencing

24m ago

The Latest: The House returns in a rush to pass Trump’s bill

36m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.