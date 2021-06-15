4 women dead, 4 wounded in shooting on Chicago’s South Side

The names and ages of the deceased were not immediately released.

Detectives were still trying to determine if there was more than one gunman and that they were still trying to find witnesses, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. A child was removed safely from the house and placed in protective custody, he said. The shooting comes a few days after a woman was killed and nine other people were injured when two men opened fire on a group standing on a sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side. Police said no arrests have been made in that shooting, which was among mass shootings over the weekend in three states that stoked concerns that a spike in U.S. gun violence could continue into summer as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks mass killings — defined as four or more dead, not including the perpetrator — shows Tuesday’s shooting in Chicago is the 18th mass killing, of which 17 were shootings, so far this year in the U.S.

The shooting happened in Englewood, which has long been one of the most violent communities in Chicago. It comes as the city is experiencing more homicides this year compared with the same period last year. There were 282 homicides in Chicago as of June 13, compared with 269 for the same period last year.

Later in the morning at an unrelated news conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city needs federal assistance to help combat violence and said the White House on Tuesday morning had reached out.

“We must acknowledge this for what it is — a tragedy that’s ripped apart families and inflicted intense trauma,” Lightfoot said.

ArLuther Lee contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.