2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid omicron outbreak; Atlanta feels impact

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines scrubbed more than 100 flights, according to FlightAware. The number of flights Delta canceled in Atlanta was not immediately available, although the airline nixed Chicago-bound flights from Atlanta on Saturday.

Southwest, the second-largest carrier in Atlanta, had canceled more than 450 flights in the U.S., or 13% of its schedule.

SkyWest, which operates flights as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule. American, United and JetBlue all scrubbed more than 100 flights each.

Before the holiday travel woes began, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials said they expected to handle about 3.7 million passengers between Dec. 20 and Jan. 4. That is up from 2020, and on par with pre-pandemic levels.