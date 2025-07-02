Nation & World News
Hurricane Flossie weakens to Category 2 off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Flossie has once again weakened into a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast after it became a powerful Category 3 hurricane overnight
Updated 1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie continued to weaken as a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but was slated to steadily weaken on Wednesday and is expected to remain offshore.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening" surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

