NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months
After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Williams and Wilmore had originally planned to head to space for a few weeks in 2024 as part of a test flight for a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, but the vehicle experienced multiple malfunctions. After months in space, the two astronauts joined others to board the Crew Dragon and take a 17-hour journey back to Earth before successfully splashing down off the Gulf Coast near Tallahassee, Florida. Credit: NASA