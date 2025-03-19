error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Williams and Wilmore had originally planned to head to space for a few weeks in 2024 as part of a test flight for a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, but the vehicle experienced multiple malfunctions. After months in space, the two astronauts joined others to board the Crew Dragon and take a 17-hour journey back to Earth before successfully splashing down off the Gulf Coast near Tallahassee, Florida. Credit: NASA

Tornado Alley is shifting east. It's putting the South at greater risk

Credits: Getty|Nature|SA|NOAA|NWS|JAMC|TCSM|CBS|KHOU|AGIS|Eos|CNN|Guardian|Axios|BB|X:@Massimo|YT:@EdgarTheStormChaser,@thebroderickhoward,@ConvectiveChronicles

Why 400,000 cases of peanut butter got stuck in a political tug-of-war

Credit & Sources: AJC | AP | Internal Rescue Committee | The Times and The Sunday Times | Getty | Mana Nutrition | BBC

Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes

Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International | Scientific Reports | Journal of Clinical Nursing | Laughter League

Officials, mayor announce new section of Atlanta Beltline open to public

Officials, mayor announce new section of Atlanta Beltline open to public

