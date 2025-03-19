News

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Williams and Wilmore had originally planned to head to space for a few weeks in 2024 as part of a test flight for a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, but the vehicle experienced multiple malfunctions. After months in space, the two astronauts joined others to board the Crew Dragon and take a 17-hour journey back to Earth before successfully splashing down off the Gulf Coast near Tallahassee, Florida. Credit: NASA

0:40