Name of Smyrna officer killed in crash added to public safety memorial

As Noli Ewing reached out to touch her son’s newly added name, dozens of Smyrna police officers and others in law enforcement from across the county looked on. Rain fell hard over the engraving ceremony, but the fallen officer’s colleagues were determined to pay their respects.

Ewing’s supervisors praised his worth ethic, calling him the type of officer any department would love to have.

“He came to work every day with a big smile on his face, happy to come out and make a difference,” said Smyrna Lt. Kenneth Owens, Ewing’s shift commander. “He was motivated and always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody he came across.”

Officers pay their respects to Smyrna police Officer Christopher Ewing, who was killed last year in the line of duty. Credit: Shaddi Abusaid / shaddi.abusaid@ajc.com Credit: Shaddi Abusaid / shaddi.abusaid@ajc.com

Owens said losing Ewing in the line of duty was devastating for the department and one of the saddest days of his career.

The officer was on duty when he encountered a suspected drunk driver on South Cobb Drive, according to police. His blue lights and siren were on, but the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe failed to yield, striking the patrol car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the Tahoe, later identified as Robert Lorenzo Cox of Duluth, attempted to make a left when he turned into the path of Ewing, the GSP said.

Cox, 35, was charged with driving under the influence and homicide by vehicle, both felonies. He was released from jail on $100,000 bond in July.

Maj. Rick James called Ewing a bright star who had a promising career ahead of him.

“He was a really hard worker, and just an all-around good guy,” he said.

Following his death, Ewing’s funeral service was held at Truist Park. Though the service was closed to the public because of the coronavirus, many lined the streets outside the Braves’ stadium last May to say goodbye.

Noli Ewing fought back tears as she watched her son’s name added to the marker. Owens, who stood next to her, used his umbrella to shield her from the rain.

She called her son a wonderful husband and father who loved his job because it gave him the opportunity to help others. She said Ewing was the type of guy who would “bend over backwards to help anyone.”

“Christopher always had a smile on his face,” she said. “He had this crazy grin that he had his whole life.”

She said her family misses him every day, especially Ewing’s daughters, who are now 14, 16 and 17.

“We were close anyway, but his death brought us all closer,” she said. “It’s made all of us realize that tomorrow’s not promised.”

