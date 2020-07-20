Man accused in death of Smyrna officer free on $100K bond

Cox, 36, of Duluth, spent 88 days in jail following his arrest, jail records show. He was released Saturday and was fitted with an ankle monitor, according to jail records.

Ewing, who was a married father of three, is the only metro Atlanta officer killed in the line of duty in 2020. He was a two-year veteran of the Smyrna Police Department and also served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a 2004 graduate of Osborne High School, where he played football.

In 2005, Ewing enlisted in the Air Force Reserves, where he was assigned to the 94th APS Reserve Unit at Robins AFB in Warner Robins. He served various deployments to Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Kuwait and Bagram, and received numerous awards and medals for his service. Ewing’s funeral was held at Cobb’s Truist Park.

