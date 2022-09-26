‘My pride and joy’: Brothers killed in Paulding fire remembered as loving, kind

Paulding fire Deputy Chief Joey Pelfrey told Channel 2 Action News that any loss of life due to a fire impacts the entire community.

“It rips you apart,” he said. “It rips this whole community apart that something like this happened.”

Robert Deaton was a former South Paulding High School student and Caleb Deaton was a seventh grader at Scoggins Middle School, the school district confirmed.

“According to his teachers, Caleb was passionate about art and the outdoors. Scoggins Middle School has been in touch with the family and has offered its support during this extremely difficult time,” the district wrote in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family following this tragic loss.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $14,000. Multiple people have left comments trying to comfort the family and sending their condolences.

“I’m so very sorry for your loss. No words to describe the pain your family is facing,” a donator wrote. “Thoughts and prayers going up for your family.”