BREAKING: 17-year-old, 13-year-old killed in Paulding County fire

The blaze broke out at a home along Baskin Road about 3:15 p.m. By the time crews got to the scene a few minutes later, about 50 percent of the home was compromised, Paulding fire spokesman Steve Mapes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At that point, firefighters did not know if anyone was inside the home.

The two boys were found upstairs, Mapes said. A 17-year-old was pronounced dead in the front yard, while a 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition and later died, Mapes said.