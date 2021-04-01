‘My husband was ambushed’: Man’s family seeks answers after deadly shooting

Taryn Clemons was incredulous that her daughter survived the ordeal with only minor physical injuries.

“For her to still be here,” she said, trailing off. “There were shots fired through the back door where she was sitting behind her father on the driver’s side ...

“Why would someone do something like this to such a kind man?” Clemons asked.

That question does not appear easy to answer; Cobb police have not been able to identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

The Clemons’ daughter said there was no altercation or other event that led to the shooting. Clemons said her daughter told her, “He just got shot.”

Clemons and her community are already concerned about the trauma her 8-year-old experienced. Minister Kimberly Culp is working with the family to help arrange a counseling service for the young girl.

Clemons is also asking for help from witnesses or anyone else who might have more information about her husband’s shooting death.

“I am asking if anyone has seen anything,” Clemons told Channel 2. “It was in broad daylight. My husband was ambushed.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover the costs of Sclafford-Clemons’ final expenses, including transporting his body to his home state of New Jersey.