Cobb driver fatally shot, crashes at gas station with child in back seat

A man was killed after being shot in his car Saturday afternoon and then crashing at a Cobb County gas station with an 8-year-old in the back seat, authorities said.
The deadly shooting happened just before 3 p.m. near the RaceTrac at the intersection of Austell Road and Elmwood Drive, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. The child was not shot, but suffered minor injuries in the incident.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if police have identified any suspects. It appears the shooting took place on the road before the man crashed at the gas station, Delk said.
The case remains under investigation and no additional details have been released.
