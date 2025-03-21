Musk meets with Hegseth at the Pentagon and says he’s ready to ‘be helpful’

Following the meeting between, President Trump said that war plans should not be shared with Musk because of his business interests, a rare suggestion that the billionaire entrepreneur’s expansive role in the administration will face limitations.

Trump made the comments during an Oval Office meeting on developing a new fighter jet, and he rejected reports that Musk would be briefed on how the United States would fight a hypothetical war with China.

“Elon has businesses in China,” the Republican president said. “And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.”

The president said that Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday morning to discuss reducing costs, which he’s been working on through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk said while leaving the Pentagon that he was ready to do “anything that could be helpful,” according to a CNN video. He also refused to answer questions as to whether he received a classified briefing on China as part of the visit.

The Pentagon is in the middle of identifying personnel and programs it can cut to save between 5% and 8% of its budget, but lawmakers and government watchdogs have questioned whether Musk should have any role in decisions at the Pentagon, where his company SpaceX receives billions of dollars in federal contracts.

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has played an integral role in the Trump administration’s push to dramatically reduce the size of the government. Musk has faced intense blowback from some lawmakers and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs, although the Republican president’s supporters have hailed it.

A senior defense official told reporters Tuesday that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department.

In a post on Musk’s X platform, Hegseth emphasized that “this is NOT a meeting about ‘top secret China war plans,’” denying a newspaper report.

Trump praised Musk as a patriot. However, the reference to his businesses — which include Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer trying to expand sales and production in China — is an unusual acknowledgement of concerns about Musk balancing his corporate and government responsibilities.

Trump had previously brushed off questions about Musk’s potential conflicts of interest, simply saying that he would steer clear when necessary.

