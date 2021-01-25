Murder suspect sought after man fatally shot at DeKalb apartment complex

A Stone Mountain suspect is wanted on murder charges after authorities said he shot a man to death at a DeKalb County apartment complex last month.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant accusing 32-year-old Michael Blair Stewart in the death of Jireh Kharnplay Morris.
Morris, 31, also of Stone Mountain, was shot at the Artesian Village apartments on Bouldercrest Road on Dec. 5, according to DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams.
After he was struck by the gunfire, Morris drove through the complex and hit multiple vehicles, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said shortly after the incident. He then crashed into a building, Vincent said.
The man was alive when police arrived at the scene, but he later died in a hospital.
“The preliminary investigation has determined that the victim may have known his shooter,” Vincent previously said. It is not clear how Stewart was identified as a suspect.
Stewart is described as about 5-foot-10 and between 165 and 175 pounds. Investigators said he should be approached with caution “as he is considered to be dangerous and may be armed.”
Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb sheriff’s office at 404-298-8132.