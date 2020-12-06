X

Man shot in car dies after crashing into vehicles, apartment building

Investigators said the man might have known his shooter.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man died Saturday after he was shot while sitting in his car at a DeKalb County apartment complex, officials said.

The deadly shooting happened at the Artesian Village apartments on Bouldercrest Road, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.

Investigators said the 30-year-old victim drove through the complex and hit multiple vehicles after he was shot. He then crashed into a building, Vincent said.

The man was alive when police arrived at the scene, but he later died in a hospital.

“The preliminary investigation has determined that the victim may have known his shooter,” Vicent said, “and investigators are working to identify that person.”

An investigation is ongoing.

