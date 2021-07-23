Mt. Bethel UMC to hold community prayer service

At issue was the planned reassignment of Ray, who was to be appointed to a new assignment on the conference staff related to racial reconciliation. Earlier this month, the Rev. Brian Tillman was named the first director of Inclusion and Advocacy for the conference.

Recently, the conference seized the assets of Mt. Bethel, which is at 4385 Lower Roswell Road, and said it was “acting out of love for the church and its mission” and to “preserve the legacy of the Mt. Bethel church and its longstanding history of mission and ministry.”

At Sunday’s event, each program participant will focus on a particular aspect of “heavenly minded hope” as an assurance of things “unseen providing strength, courage and boldness for the future.”

In-person and online participants will receive an opportunity to text and receive more prayer with Mt. Bethel after the event.

The in-person event in the church sanctuary will also be carried live on four streaming platforms: live.mtbethel.org, online.mtbethel.org, Mt. Bethel Church Facebook Live, and Mt. Bethel North Facebook Live.

Mt. Bethel’s membership has been reported to be around 8,000. It has served the community for more than 175 years.