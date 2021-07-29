Mt. Bethel church and regional UMC conference enter into mediation

The conference’s board of trustees and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in east Cobb issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying the two parties had entered into mediation.

“Mt. Bethel UMC and the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church have jointly agreed to use their best efforts to resolve an ongoing dispute through a mediation process and will refrain from public comment on this matter until the mediation process has concluded. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy will also be included in the mediation process,” read the statement posted on the conference’s website.