East Cobb’s Mount Bethel to leave UMC denomination

“On April 26, Dr. Ray surrendered his credentials as an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church. Our pastor’s actions were done with a heavy heart, but also with a clear conscience,” according to the statement.

“Dr. Ray is not ending his relationship with Mt. Bethel UMC and the people he dearly loves. The Staff Parish Relations Committee (SPRC) has hired Dr. Ray to be chief executive officer and lead preacher, and he looks forward to joyfully serving in this new role,” according to the church’s statement.

Administrative Council of Mount Bethel unanimously approved a resolution directing the leadership of the church to proceed with the disaffiliation process from the United Methodist Church as outlined in the Book of Discipline, according to a statement. The Book of Discipline outlines the law, doctrine, administration and procedures of the UMC.

In an April 26 pastoral letter, Johnson said Spring is typically when new assignments are made.

She wrote that the " reassignment of a pastor is not done out of spite. The placement of a pastor is not done as a form of punishment. The reassignment of a pastor is not designed to persecute.”

Later, she specifically mentions Mount Bethel. Ordinarily, Johnson wrote, she would not discuss a particular church or leader, but the situation at the church needed “clarification.”

“Earlier this year, after an extensive period of discernment, the decision was made to reassign the sitting pastor. When the district superintendent called the pastor to discuss the projected appointment, he replied “Let me stop you right there. I’m not interested. I’m staying at Mt. Bethel. I’m not going, I do not accept this appointment.” He then hung up on the superintendent, giving no opportunity to discuss that appointment or any possible alternatives. In his letter of reconsideration to the bishop, he termed the projected appointment “a professional compliment” but indicated only a desire to return to Mt. Bethel.

“When the district superintendent and the assistant to the bishop met with church leaders to further consult about the projected appointment, they refused to have any meaningful conversation, and instead threatened that $3-4 million would walk out of the church if they were not allowed to deviate from the appointive process and keep their pastor.”

Mount Bethel has been part of the community for more than 175 years, according to its website. In the late 1870s, the original building stood at the intersection of what is now Richmond Hill and Charlsie Drive. It later moved to Lower Roswell Road .

The United Methodist Church is the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States with more than 467,000 members in Georgia.

It’s unclear whether, once disaffiliated, Mount Bethel will join another denomination or become independent. Disaffiliation can be a lengthy process.

Check back on ajc.com for more updates.