Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in Cobb

The incident is one of at least two fatal crashes involving motorcycles the Cobb police department has investigated since Monday.

Police previously said 32-year-old Patrick D. Penner was killed when his motorcycle crashed in the area of Canton and Chance roads. Penner was riding a purple 2013 Honda CBR600 northbound on Canton Road when he lost control “due to excessive speed,” Delk said after the Monday night crash. The motorcycle went into the center turn lane, where it hit a silver 2007 Honda Civic, he said. The motorcycle then continued into the southbound lanes of Canton Road and hit a black 2015 Honda Civic, Delk said.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.