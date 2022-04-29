Mother’s Day is good time for genealogists to remember maternal line

I was lucky to know my mother’s mother and my maternal great-grandmother, Jennie Hudson Russell, who lived until 1960. Just before she died, Jennie Russell was interviewed by my mother, and some of my earliest genealogy clues came from the information she gathered.

If you are going to have lunch with your mother or grandmother, think about asking her about her ancestors. A recent Ancestry.com survey revealed that many people didn’t know their four grandparents, so focus on sharing information about your maternal line, whether from memory or from research, with your near kin. If you can include photographs with your research, it helps relatives put a face to a name. I have a photograph of my great-grandmother’s mother, who died in 1917. Before that, there are no photos of the direct female line.