Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder 10 months after toddler’s death

Jeremy Dequain Davis, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, aggravated battery and child cruelty, according to the Coweta sheriff’s office. He is accused in the death of Conner Pittman.

Conner died in October after his mother brought him to Piedmont Newnan Hospital and he was transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, AJC.com previously reported. Trinity Grace Pittman gave different accounts of how her son had been injured and became unresponsive, the Coweta sheriff’s office said.