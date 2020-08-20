Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder 10 months after toddler’s death

Ten months after the death of a 2-year-old Coweta County boy, a second person has been charged with his murder: His mother’s boyfriend.
Jeremy Dequain Davis, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, aggravated battery and child cruelty, according to the Coweta sheriff’s office. He is accused in the death of Conner Pittman.
Conner died in October after his mother brought him to Piedmont Newnan Hospital and he was transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, AJC.com previously reported. Trinity Grace Pittman gave different accounts of how her son had been injured and became unresponsive, the Coweta sheriff’s office said.
Pittman claimed the toddler had fallen off a trampoline and hit a cinder block, according to a police report. After his death, the mother admitted to striking the boy multiple times, the sheriff’s office previously said. Pittman was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty.
Davis, a father of four, was being held without bond Thursday at the Coweta jail.