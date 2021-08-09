ajc logo
BREAKING: Mother indicted for murder in death of toddler found in Chattahoochee

The Cobb County grand jury has indicted Breyanla Cooper on four charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.
The Cobb County grand jury has indicted Breyanla Cooper on four charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A mother accused of hiding her toddler’s death by placing him in the Chattahoochee River has been indicted and charged with the boy’s murder, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury late last week indicted Breyanla Lachuan Cooper, 27, on four felony counts, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. Cooper, who lives in Stone Mountain, has been in jail since July 1 when she was arrested within hours of the child’s body being found, according to Cobb police.

Firefighters conducting a training exercise spotted the child’s body in the river, police previously said. The toddler’s remains were discovered near the Paces Mill boat ramp off Cobb Parkway, authorities said.

The boy’s exact age is not known, but investigators believe he was likely between 18 months and 3 years old. His name was not released. A GBI artist sketched the child’s face to help identify him.

Investigators believe the boy’s body may have been in the river for five days before the remains were discovered, according to an arrest warrant.

Cooper was taken into custody just over 12 hours after the body was found. She was charged with concealing the death of another after police said she hindered investigators’ ability to determine if the death involved foul play. The warrant stated that Cooper concealed the death by “placing the victim in the Chattahoochee River.”

Investigators later confirmed Cooper was the child’s mother. No details have been released about how the boy died.

On Monday, Cooper remained in the Cobb jail, where she was being held without bond, booking records show.

