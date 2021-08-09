BREAKING: Mother indicted for murder in death of toddler found in Chattahoochee

Cooper was taken into custody just over 12 hours after the body was found. She was charged with concealing the death of another after police said she hindered investigators’ ability to determine if the death involved foul play. The warrant stated that Cooper concealed the death by “placing the victim in the Chattahoochee River.”

Investigators later confirmed Cooper was the child’s mother. No details have been released about how the boy died.

On Monday, Cooper remained in the Cobb jail, where she was being held without bond, booking records show.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.