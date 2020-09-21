Mother arrested after 1-year-old son found unresponsive in Cherokee

A Cherokee County mother is accused of injuring her 1-year-old son with her hands and teeth, leaving him unresponsive and with a brain injury, according to investigators.
Deputies were called Saturday to a home on Hunter Drive near Acworth, where they found the boy with several injuries to his face and body, Cherokee sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said Monday.
“The child was unable to respond to any stimuli and was transported to (Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at) Scottish Rite where he was placed into a medically induced coma due to a brain injury,” he said in an emailed statement.
The boy, whose name was not released, is stable and currently in protective custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
The mother was interviewed and arrested.
“The only person at the home with the child was his mother, Yeimi Lopez-Cardona, 19, of Acworth,” Baker said. “After interviewing the mother, it was determined she was responsible for the child’s injuries.”
Lopez-Cardona was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, investigators said. She was being held without bond Monday at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. Investigators believe she used “her hands, teeth and possible foreign objects," Baker told AJC.com.
The boy’s father was also interviewed. He has not been charged in the case.
