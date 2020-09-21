Mother arrested after 1-year-old son found unresponsive in Cherokee

“The only person at the home with the child was his mother, Yeimi Lopez-Cardona, 19, of Acworth,” Baker said. “After interviewing the mother, it was determined she was responsible for the child’s injuries.”

Lopez-Cardona was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, investigators said. She was being held without bond Monday at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. Investigators believe she used “her hands, teeth and possible foreign objects," Baker told AJC.com.

The boy’s father was also interviewed. He has not been charged in the case.

