Mother and infant son die in head-on crash in North Georgia

1 hour ago

A mother and her infant son have died after a head-on car crash in North Georgia, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Three other people were injured in the collision on Highway 151 in Ringgold, including two children, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Hannah Holland, 25, died at the scene Dec. 17. Her son Jackson was airlifted to the hospital and later died.

The Georgia State Patrol said Holland’s car swerved into the opposite lane and then overcorrected, hitting an oncoming vehicle.

