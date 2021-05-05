Inspired by Dr. Fauci, Gwinnett boy, 11, starts campaign for quality masks for every kid

“He loves Dr. Fauci and he knows there’s certain people who can’t help themselves,” said Malon’s mother, Monique James.

Don’t Count Me Out was formed to support low-income people arrested on low-level misdemeanors, but the organization pivoted last year to COVID-19 response, James said.

With the grant funding, Malon and his mother’s organization bought 2,500 masks directly from companies at a nonprofit rate, James said. They also partnered with the local health department to distribute 10,000 more.

Malon is homeschooled, but he and his mother used information from Gwinnett County Public Schools and the state to identify local schools with the highest poverty rates and percentages of students who are migrants, homeless or receiving federal benefits. They targeted neighborhoods in the boundaries of those schools for mask giveaways. They don’t hesitate to interact with families in person, as long as everyone wears masks.

They go door to door and hand out masks to students getting off school buses, many of whom wear threadbare disposable face coverings, James said. Malon also teams up with agencies to give out masks at events such as the Semana Del Niño, or Children’s Week, party that Families First hosted last week at the Norcross trailer park.

About two dozen people — small children and their families — ate an early lunch complete with Jell-O and put on their new cloth masks. Throughout the afternoon, more families collected masks as they came and went.

Antonia Pérez, 42, a mother of five, and Emilia Colotl, 43, who has four children, each picked up about 15 cloth masks for their families.

“It’s a way of protecting ourselves,” Perez said in Spanish. “Sometimes people can’t buy them.”

Guadalupe Martinez, 24, took masks for herself and her 4-year-old son.

“Every time we go out, he wears the mask,” Martinez said. “At first he didn’t want to, but it’s part of his life already.”

The children painted watercolors with Girl Scouts and ran around with Tutu and Chachi, therapy toy poodles that Malon brings to events and families upon request.

Young philanthropist, 11-year-old Malon James, left, introduces Chachi and Tutu at a Families First event in Norcross where he is giving away quality masks for free Thursday, April 29, 2021. The non-profit organization has received grant funding and is serving underprivileged communities. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Malon said he and his friends plan to create an online gaming tournament that will raise money for the dogs’ care and grooming.

James said her son takes the initiative to help others because he’s always been around people who are involved in community issues. But the dress shirts, suits and ties he wears to every event are James’ mother’s influence.

“I did not make that guy,” James said, laughing. “I had him, but I did not make him.”