Morehouse College secures papers of civil rights giants Joe and Evelyn Lowery

Cheryl Lowery, president and CEO of the Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights, said an anonymous donor is financing the digitization of the papers.

The Atlanta History Center exhibited a moving display of the Martin Luther King Jr. papers that had been acquired by Morehouse College. Credit: W.A. Bridges Jr. / Staff Credit: W.A. Bridges Jr. / Staff

Clark Atlanta University — home of the Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights, which is marking its 20th anniversary — will have exhibition rights.

“Clark Atlanta University has always been at the forefront of the civil rights movement and a part of its history,” said CAU President George T. French Jr. “This historic collection will serve as invaluable resources for our scholars during their matriculation at CAU.”

Cheryl Lowery, the youngest daughter of the couple, said it makes perfect sense that the gift is to be shared among the different AUC schools and joint library.

In a Sept. 25, 1963 photo, The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., left, vice president Joseph E. Lowery, and Wyatt Tee Walker, right, executive director of the SCLC meet at First African Baptist Church, for the SCLC convention in Richmond, Virginia. Archive.

“My father operated in the spirit that the world was his parish,” Lowery said. “His words and works knew no walls and extended beyond the pulpit into the streets and the suites. In that spirit, it is fitting that the Joseph Echols Lowery and Evelyn Gibson Lowery Collection will be owned by, housed on, and fully accessible to the Atlanta University Center Schools, which they loved and by which they were loved.”

Lowery said the gift was, for her, an extension of her parents’ work.

Joseph Lowery, who was a founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and its longest-serving president was a witty and dedicated civil rights leader who was named by Ebony Magazine as one of the best preachers in America and also given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama.

President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rev. Joseph Lowery who has been a leader of the civil rights movement since the 1950s, and co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with Martin Luther King, Wednesday. Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Lowery died March 27, 2020. He would have turned 100 on October 6, 1921.

As closely tied as she was to her husband, Evelyn Lowery was one of the rare wives of civil rights leaders ― along with Coretta Scott King ― who charted their own paths.

She was the founder of SCLC/ W.O.M.E.N (Women’s Organizational Movement for Equality Now, Inc.), which instituted programs on global issues including HIV/AIDS, computer and GED education for women, mentoring for girls, and civil rights history. A graduate of what is now CAU, she also created 13 monuments honoring civil rights heroes and a civil rights heritage tour.

She died in 2013.

990603-06/03/99-JOHN SPINK/staff-ATLANTA/FULTON COUNTY- Evelyn Lowery (CQ) founder and chair of the board of the SCLC/ WOMEN INC. has been preparing for the 20th anniversary celebration to be observed Friday. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Curators at the AUC Woodruff Library will inventory and begin the preservation process. Staff there prepared the King papers.

The King collection is the most studied collection in the Woodruff archive that includes, among others, the papers of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, scholar C. Eric Lincoln and rapper Tupac Shakur.