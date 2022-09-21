More than 20 displaced by fires on consecutive nights in Clayton County

More than 20 people were displaced from their homes in Clayton County after separate residential fires broke out two nights in a row this week.
The first happened before 9 p.m. Monday at the Forest Valley Mobile Home Park, American Red Cross spokesman Evan Peterson said in a news release. The fire destroyed one home, displacing a family of eight, Evans said. Red Cross volunteers assisted the family with their emergency needs.
Clayton fire officials have not responded to requests for more information about either fire.
On Tuesday night, Red Cross volunteers responded to the second fire in Morrow around 8:15 p.m., Evans said. A building at the Flats at 1885 apartment complex just off Harper Road was burned, displacing 15 people. Though the apartment complex is not advertised as student housing, it is within walking distance of Clayton State University.
