A distinctly female-centric profession is getting injections of testosterone.From 1977 to 2018, the number of male nurses increased tenfold, to 314,195.More than 12% of the country's registered nurses are now men, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.“You can’t put a gender on tender loving care,” one male nurse said. .“The good thing about nursing is that I’ve never been out of work,” a Chicago male nurse said