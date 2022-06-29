Monkeypox vaccine to be released from stockpile for ‘high-risk’ people

Combined Shape Caption

Monkeypox vaccine , to be released from national stockpile, for high-risk’ people, CDC says.On May 23, the CDC reported that there has been one confirmed and four suspected cases of monkeypox in the United States.As a result, a vaccine will be released from the nation's stockpile for high-risk individuals.I can report that there has been a request for release of the Jynneos vaccine from the National Stockpile for some of the high-risk contacts of some of the early patients, so that is actively happening right now, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology within the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, via CNN.The U.S. reportedly has a "good stock" of the vaccine.Right now, we have over 1,000 doses of that available, and we expect that level to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks as the company provides more doses to us, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology within the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, via CNN.McQuiston said there's another smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000, that could provide protection against monkeypox.The U.S. has more than 100 million doses of that vaccine.ACAM2000 is an older-generation smallpox vaccine that has some potential significant side effects with it. So a decision to use that widely would have to have some serious discussion behind it, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology within the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, via CNN.We are hoping to maximize vaccine distribution to those that we know would benefit from it. Those are people who've had contact with a known monkeypox patients, health care workers, very close personal contact, and those in particular who might be at high risk for severe disease, Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology within the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, via CNN