Monkeypox vaccine maker expresses concern over dose-splitting plan

Bavarian Nordic makes the only monkeypox vaccine currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.The CEO of the company recently expressed concern about the Biden administration's plans to mitigate a vaccine shortage by splitting doses.CEO Paul Chaplin expressed his concerns in a letter recently sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.We do have some reservations … due to the very limited safety data available, Paul Chaplin, Bavarian Nordic CEO, via the Washington Post.According to Chaplin's letter, more studies to determine the efficacy of a split vaccine "would have been prudent.".Responding to news of the vaccine maker's concerns, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra expressed confidence with the Biden administration's plan