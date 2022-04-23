ajc logo
Monday is the final day to register to vote before May primary elections

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Monday marks the last day Georgia residents can register to vote in the May primary elections, which include big-ticket races for governor and several local positions of power.

Georgia allows residents to register to vote online or by mail. More information is available at georgia.gov/register-vote. To check if you’re already registered to vote, visit your My Voter page at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

May 24 will include the partisan primaries for several high-profile elections. Republican voters will have five gubernatorial candidates to choose from; Democrat Stacey Abrams is running uncontested. Both parties also have crowded races for secretary of state and lieutenant governor.

Several state Legislature seats, local board of education positions and county commissioners will also be on the ballots. There will even be a few special elections for local officials, including the mayor of Stonecrest.

Election Day is May 24, but registered voters will have multiple chances to cast their ballot before then.

Early voting takes place from May 2 through May 20. Absentee ballots can be applied for through May 13, and the deadline to submit an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. May 24.

For more information on early voting locations, absentee drop box locations or polling information, visit your county’s elections website.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

