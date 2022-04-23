Monday is the final day to register to vote before May primary elections

Georgia allows residents to register to vote online or by mail. More information is available at georgia.gov/register-vote. To check if you’re already registered to vote, visit your My Voter page at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

May 24 will include the partisan primaries for several high-profile elections. Republican voters will have five gubernatorial candidates to choose from; Democrat Stacey Abrams is running uncontested. Both parties also have crowded races for secretary of state and lieutenant governor.