Mom wants teacher fired for making kindergartner clean toilet

“Employees across the district work hard every day to create an environment where students feel safe and protected,” the statement read.

The boy’s grandmother, Tami Murry, said in a Facebook post that she feels the teacher made an example out of the boy because either he is Black or she does not like the child.

“I don’t know if it’s racism or pure dislike for him, but something isn’t right,” the post reads.

Another Crystal Hill Elementary School parent told the news station that her kindergartner was forced to do the same thing last year because her daughter reportedly filled the commode with too much tissue.

“This is a common occurrence at this school it seems,” said the mother, who asked to remain anonymous. “I told them, ‘I pay my taxes so you can have janitors at the school, not kids unclogging toilets.’”