Mom wants teacher fired for making kindergartner clean toilet

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The boy, who is Black, was forced to do the act reportedly as a punishment

An Arkansas mother wants her 5-year-old’s teacher let go for making the boy scrub a toilet, filled with feces, with his bare hands.

Ashley Murry told ABC-13 News on Tuesday that her son was forced to clean the toilet with his hands because his Crystal Hill Elementary teacher told him he used too much toilet paper. Murry said she was shocked when her son returned home to share that detail about his day and that the directive was “unacceptable.”

“I feel like she needs to be trained, suspended or terminated or something because that’s unacceptable,” she said. “I want my son to be in a safe environment, a good environment.”

The Pulaski County Special School District said in a statement Tuesday that it is “actively investigating,” and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

“Employees across the district work hard every day to create an environment where students feel safe and protected,” the statement read.

The boy’s grandmother, Tami Murry, said in a Facebook post that she feels the teacher made an example out of the boy because either he is Black or she does not like the child.

“I don’t know if it’s racism or pure dislike for him, but something isn’t right,” the post reads.

Another Crystal Hill Elementary School parent told the news station that her kindergartner was forced to do the same thing last year because her daughter reportedly filled the commode with too much tissue.

“This is a common occurrence at this school it seems,” said the mother, who asked to remain anonymous. “I told them, ‘I pay my taxes so you can have janitors at the school, not kids unclogging toilets.’”

