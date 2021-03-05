‘Mob violence in Lithonia’: Marker memorializes lynching of Black men

On July 27, 1887, Reuben Hudson was hanged after being accused — without a trial or evidence — of assaulting a white woman in Redan, an area just northwest of Lithonia, according to the marker. The plaque also mentioned two unidentified Black men were hanged five years later after a young white girl reported an assault.

The plaque’s reveal was documented in a video by DeKalb NAACP.

“It lets us know that today and going forward, we need to stay woke. We need to stay engaged,” DeKalb NAACP President Teresa Hardy said in the video. “We need to make sure we read up on our history, so we know where we’ve been and where we’re going. We must be bold in understanding that we belong here and that Black lives truly matter.”

Raynolds said the sign was supposed to be erected last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. She said Black History Month made the most sense as a replacement date.

The sign was revealed Feb. 24, which was a day after the one-year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s death, whose name became a rallying call during last summer’s widespread protests against racism and police violence.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Reynolds said. “We’re still not there, but thank God we’re not where we used to be. And I just don’t want people to forget.”

This is the second historical marker erected as part of the DeKalb NAACP’s Remembrance Project. The project began in 2019 and installed a marker outside of the DeKalb County Courthouse a year later. The project is also partnering with the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative to erect another plaque in Decatur Square.

