Mississippi officer cleared in fatal shooting of Covington veteran

Leonard Parker Jr., 53, of Covington, died Feb. 1, 2020, when he was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi, officer responding to a 911 call, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The grand jury found no criminal conduct on behalf of the officer, according to Biloxi news station WLOX.

The incident unfolded after Gulfport police had received multiple 911 calls about a single address. The responding officer was walking up to the location around 3 a.m. when a car began driving toward him. The officer fired at the vehicle and hit Parker, killing him with a single shot, the AJC reported.