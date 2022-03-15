Minimum wage workers , across the U.S. hit hard , by surging gas prices.Many minimum wage workers in the United States are spending almost an hour's pay on their commute to work amid surging gas prices. .Many minimum wage workers in the United States are spending almost an hour's pay on their commute to work amid surging gas prices. .Last week, gas prices in the U.S. reached record highs after Washington banned Russian energy imports. .Last week, gas prices in the U.S. reached record highs after Washington banned Russian energy imports. .According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 75% of Americans drive to work every day. .If you are making less than a living wage, you are already making decisions about how to pay for rent and how to stretch your dollars because you don't have enough for rent and for food and for all the other necessities by the time of your next paycheck, Adam Shah, Director of national policy at Jobs With Justice, via 'Newsweek.If you are making less than a living wage, you are already making decisions about how to pay for rent and how to stretch your dollars because you don't have enough for rent and for food and for all the other necessities by the time of your next paycheck, Adam Shah, Director of national policy at Jobs With Justice, via 'Newsweek.The issue of having to choose between medicine and gasoline and rent become even worse as inflation spikes, Adam Shah, Director of national policy at Jobs With Justice, via 'Newsweek.The issue of having to choose between medicine and gasoline and rent become even worse as inflation spikes, Adam Shah, Director of national policy at Jobs With Justice, via 'Newsweek.Even in states with either a higher minimum wage or more stable gas prices, minimum wage workers spend over 50% of a day's work on a full tank of gas. .Even in states with either a higher minimum wage or more stable gas prices, minimum wage workers spend over 50% of a day's work on a full tank of gas. .In states like Idaho and Pennsylvania, which both have lower minimum wages and high gas prices, workers are spending as much as 90% of a day's pay on a full tank. .'Newsweek' reports that while costs have risen sharply, federal minimum wage rates have remained unchanged for over a decade. .'Newsweek' reports that while costs have risen sharply, federal minimum wage rates have remained unchanged for over a decade. .The federal minimum wage has been frozen for years. It was already scandalously low when the COVID driven price increases hit, and of course it has not responded at all to these increases in the cost of living, Damon Silvers, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations's senior strategic advisor and special counsel to the President, via 'Newsweek.The federal minimum wage has been frozen for years. It was already scandalously low when the COVID driven price increases hit, and of course it has not responded at all to these increases in the cost of living, Damon Silvers, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations's senior strategic advisor and special counsel to the President, via 'Newsweek