ajc logo
X

Mike Huckabee, Ben Carson to speak at conservative summit in Atlanta

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, right, and Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Senate David McCormick attend the Wallenpaupack Sportsman’s Association’s annual ice fishing party. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, right, and Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Senate David McCormick attend the Wallenpaupack Sportsman’s Association’s annual ice fishing party. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Credit: TNS

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Family Research Council has sparked controversy over its stand on social issues

Political commentator and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and ex-President Donald Trump cabinet member Ben Carson are scheduled to join a slate of conservative leaders in Atlanta during the “Pray Vote Stand for Life Summit” later this month.

As many as 2,000 people are expected to attend the three-day summit, which is sponsored by the right-wing Christian advocacy group, Family Research Council, and its legislative arm, Family Research Council Action. It will be held at First Baptist Atlanta from Sept. 14 through Sept. 16.

The Washington, D.C.-based FRC has lobbied and taken strong stands against issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights, such as same sex marriage and gender-affirming surgery.

Speakers will address such issues as voting, education, abortion and religious freedom

President Biden is talking about the battle for the soul of America and there is (a battle),” said Brent Keilen, vice president of FCA Action. “There is a battle for the souls of our kids and students. A lot of parents are fired up about what is going on in the nation. “

In addition to Huckabee and Carson, scheduled speakers include Gov. Brian Kemp; Melissa Ohden, founder, Abortion Survivors Network; Anne Graham Lotz, founder, AnGeL Ministries and a daughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham; and Jentezen Franklin, senior pastor, Free Chapel, Gainesville, Ga.

Founded in 1983, the FRC is a non-profit think tank that describes its mission as informing people “about family issues that affect the nation from a biblical worldview,” according to its website.

The Rev. Anthony George, senior pastor of First Baptist Atlanta, said the church is allowing the organizers to use the building, but it did not have an input in the programming.

“It will just be a time for educating Christians on issues that are important for values-based voters,” he wrote in an email.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Combined ShapeCaption
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

For several years FRC has been on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s hate watch for its anti-LGBTQ ideology.

The Family Research Council “has consistently demonstrated the use of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and dissemination of materials that target LGBTQ people, spread demeaning untruths, and defame LGBTQ people and their supporters,” Rachel Carroll Rivas, SPLC’s interim deputy director of research, Intelligence Project wrote in an email.

Bishop Thomas Lewis Brown Sr. presiding bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Georgia and a founder of Faith Works, a voting rights group representing more than 1,000 Black congregations accused the Family Research Council of wanting to roll back gains made in the last senate and presidential elections.

“It shows we did something right in 2020. There is definitely a battle for the soul of America, but this is all wrapped up in religious language and sentiment,” he said. “This is a battle of over just what kind of America we want to be.”

He pointed out the group’s stand against abortion.

“They want to make sure that women are not free and the most basic right that anyone has is to decide what to do with her own body,” he said.

It’s no coincidence that the summit is being held in Atlanta.

Georgia is an important battleground state with two closely watched races between Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock and Herschel Walker, a Republican backed by former President Trump.

Warnock’s win in 2020 helped turn Georgia, a reliably red state to blue as Joe Biden won the state and the White House.

The state’s gubernatorial seat is also at stake in a contest between incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, the former secretary of state, and Stacey Abrams, who ran a close race in 2018.

ExploreBlack church leaders launch voting rights group
ExploreReligious women weigh in on abortion: It's complicated

FRC has come under scrutiny by House Democrats, who recently asked the IRS to review the tax-exempt status of the group, arguing that it may be using that designation to avoid financial scrutiny, according to a recent article in The Washington Post.

Democrats opposing the IRS designation, say the group’s tax status “strains credulity” because the group operates primarily as “a political advocacy organization,” according to the Post article.

ExploreHouse Democrats ask IRS to review Family Research Council designation

In opinion piece in the Aug. 18 issue of Washington Times, a conservative daily newspaper, Tony Perkins, president of the FRC, described the group as a religious organization “with a published statement of faith that works with thousands of churches across the nation. So, we sought and obtained the classification as an association of churches...

“…This designation is not a legal dodge. We have relationships and partnerships with more than 40,000 churches of many denominations and traditions nationwide.”

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Event:

Pray Vote Stand for Life

Sept. 14-16

Where: First Baptist Atlanta, 4400 North Peachtree Rd. Atlanta

Registration: 1-877-372-2808

.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks
A Cobb County deputy walked around armed in front of the Hampton Glen subdivision off Irwin Road after two deputies were killed Thursday evening serving a warrant.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody1h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
15h ago
September 6, 2022 Atlanta - News anchors Fred Blankenship and Karyn Greer wrap up a fun moment in the WSBTV studio, after Blankenship introduces Greer as the new addition to the Channel 2 Action News team. Greer takes on the 5 p.m. news cast with co-anchor Jorge Estevez. RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

New WSB hire and veteran broadcaster Karyn Greer thrilled to be at the No. 1 station...
16h ago
Sept. 8, 2022 Atlanta: Medical staff arrive early Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital. With the recent announcement of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital going to close its doors in November eyes have turned elsewhere to look at the financial health of hospitals in the metro Atlanta area. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
13h ago
Sept. 8, 2022 Atlanta: Medical staff arrive early Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital. With the recent announcement of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital going to close its doors in November eyes have turned elsewhere to look at the financial health of hospitals in the metro Atlanta area. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
13h ago
Deppish Kirkland, a Savannah native who played a prominent role in the court case chronicled in the book and movie "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," drowned in a boating accident Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Credit: Facebook

Prosecutor in “Midnight in the Garden” murder dies in accident
20h ago
The Latest
Manufacturing workers assemble electric vehicles including the Rivian Amazon EDV 700 at Rivian in Normal, Ill., on July 20, 2022. (Photo for the Atlanta Journal Constitution by Ron Johnson)

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian partners with Mercedes-Benz for EV van production in Europe
21m ago
WATCH LIVE: Bidens to unveil Obamas’ official White House portraits
Roofing manufacturer to open South Georgia facility, creating 135 jobs
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
22h ago
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top