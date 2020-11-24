Microsoft data center planned for Palmetto

The Development Authority of Fulton County also gave initial approval this month for a second $420 million bond sale to finance an additional data center in South Fulton, possibly for Microsoft, according to documents filed with the authority.

A Microsoft spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Metro Atlanta has become a hotbed for the data center industry, due to a combination of cheap land, low power costs and aggressive use of tax incentives. Data centers — also called server farms — house computer equipment used to store information and power online computing.

Facebook plans to expand its Newton County data center to more than 2.5 million square feet, while Google is expanding its Douglas County center to more than 1 million square feet. Also in Douglas County, the Las Vegas company Switch is building a $2.5 billion data center campus where it will lease space to other firms.

Synovus Bank is trustee for Fulton County on the $420 million bond sale.