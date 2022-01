R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe turned 62 on Jan. 4.Stipe was born in Decatur and attended the University of Georgia.It was in Athens he met Mike Mills, Bill Berry and Peter Buck and formed R.E.M.The band hasn't toured since 2008 and broke up in 2011.R.E.M. sold more than 90 million albums worldwide, and Stipe introduced a new song, “No Time For Love Like Now,” during the pandemic