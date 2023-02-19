Metro Atlantans reflect on Carter at namesake center

At Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday, the Rev. John Vaughn recognized Carter’s grandson, Jason, in the crowd and spoke briefly about President Carter. Vaughn said Carter would often stream Sunday service from the historic Atlanta church at his home in Plains.

“You should know that President Carter streams Ebenezer every Sunday, so President Carter, if you are streaming this day, know that our prayers are with you, we love you and hang in there,” Vaughn said.

Maria Jones visited the Carter Center on Sunday with her mother. She said Carter was a leader by example just through his commitment to service.

“I think he has lived a life full of service, not just to Atlanta but to the world. It’s very admirable that he has continued his service well into his 90s and stayed committed to his journey,” Jones said.

She is glad Carter will be surrounded by loved ones as he enters the final stages of his remarkable life.

“I’m happy that he is able to live his final days with his family and loved ones. We all have to transition into time, but I’m grateful he was able to live a full and meaningful life,” she said.

Bryant said his father had a similar situation in which he was placed on hospice care at home before his death. He said going to the Carter Center allowed him to reflect and empathize with what the Carter family is going through.

“It resonated with me in a very reflective type of way,” Bryant said.

For Bryant, Carter has been the embodiment of a servant leader.

“He probably has shown the embodiment of being the greatest steward of humanity our generation has ever seen, not only in what he did as president, more so beyond his presidency, he continued to be a humanitarian for peace,” he said.