Metro Atlanta resident has first case of omicron detected in Georgia

The first case of the highly mutated COVID-19 variant called omicron has been detected in Georgia, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Sunday.
The individual recently traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms before testing positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the omicron variant.
State health officials did not identify the patient but said the individual is a metro Atlanta resident who was vaccinated against COVID-19 and had received a booster shot.
Officials also said the metro resident is isolating at home and that contact tracing is under way to identify those who might have come in close contact with him or her and who may be at risk of infection.
On Friday, state health officials confirmed they were notified of a separate resident who had recently returned from South Africa and who was in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where the Georgia woman tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and was isolating in New Jersey.
Omicron has been detected in 16 other states, according to The New York Times: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. It has also been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe as well as in travelers in numerous other countries, The Times reported.
All Georgians over the age of 5 are now eligible to be vaccinated. Booster doses are recommended for people 18 and older who completed their first series of vaccine at least six months ago.
“Vaccination is key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and helps prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, DPH’s commissioner, said in a statement Sunday.
“It also is important to remember that even as omicron is emerging, we are still in the midst of a pandemic currently being fueled by the Delta variant.”
