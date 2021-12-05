ajc logo
X

Metro Atlanta resident has first case of omicron detected in Georgia

09/21/2021 — Forest Park, Georgia — Clayton County Public Schools healthcare tech Glissa Nash takes a COVID-19 testing swab from G.P. Babb Middle School teacher Ruth Caine during a Clayton County Public Schools COVID-19 vaccination and testing drive at G.P. Babb Middle School in Forest Park Tuesday, September 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Caption
09/21/2021 — Forest Park, Georgia — Clayton County Public Schools healthcare tech Glissa Nash takes a COVID-19 testing swab from G.P. Babb Middle School teacher Ruth Caine during a Clayton County Public Schools COVID-19 vaccination and testing drive at G.P. Babb Middle School in Forest Park Tuesday, September 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Georgian recently traveled to South Africa before testing positive for highly mutated COVID-19 variant

The first case of the highly mutated COVID-19 variant called omicron has been detected in Georgia, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Sunday.

The individual recently traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms before testing positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the omicron variant.

State health officials did not identify the patient but said the individual is a metro Atlanta resident who was vaccinated against COVID-19 and had received a booster shot.

Officials also said the metro resident is isolating at home and that contact tracing is under way to identify those who might have come in close contact with him or her and who may be at risk of infection.

On Friday, state health officials confirmed they were notified of a separate resident who had recently returned from South Africa and who was in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where the Georgia woman tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and was isolating in New Jersey.

Omicron has been detected in 16 other states, according to The New York Times: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. It has also been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe as well as in travelers in numerous other countries, The Times reported.

All Georgians over the age of 5 are now eligible to be vaccinated. Booster doses are recommended for people 18 and older who completed their first series of vaccine at least six months ago.

ExploreCOMPLETE COVERAGE of coronavirus in Georgia

“Vaccination is key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and helps prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, DPH’s commissioner, said in a statement Sunday.

“It also is important to remember that even as omicron is emerging, we are still in the midst of a pandemic currently being fueled by the Delta variant.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Jeremy Redmon
Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005. He often writes about politics, the military, immigration and refugees.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mississippi driver dies in I-75 hit-and-run in Monroe County
2h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Nice end to weekend but rainy days ahead
16h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Big day blessed with unseasonably warm temps
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top