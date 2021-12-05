Metro Atlanta resident has first case of omicron detected in Georgia

Omicron has been detected in 16 other states, according to The New York Times: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. It has also been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe as well as in travelers in numerous other countries, The Times reported.

All Georgians over the age of 5 are now eligible to be vaccinated. Booster doses are recommended for people 18 and older who completed their first series of vaccine at least six months ago.

Explore COMPLETE COVERAGE of coronavirus in Georgia

“Vaccination is key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and helps prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, DPH’s commissioner, said in a statement Sunday.

“It also is important to remember that even as omicron is emerging, we are still in the midst of a pandemic currently being fueled by the Delta variant.”