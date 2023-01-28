X
Memphis releases video of police altercation with Tyre Nichols

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The City of Memphis, Tennessee, released video showing the altercation between five police officers and Tyre Nichols about 7 p.m. Friday.

The four videos, which add up to 67 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, shows the five officers beat Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges against each of the officers and provoked outrage across the country.

Content warning: The videos embedded below has not been edited by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and contain explicit language and graphic content.

