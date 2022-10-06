Medical research in Georgia to expand with $73.7 million in funding

One example of the alliance’s work was a grant writing session for community-based organizations to help them apply for funds for local projects and initiatives that support work around maternal mortality and addressing COVID vaccines.

“The mantra of this has always been more treatment to more people more quickly,” Taylor said. “What it means is you don’t want a situation where we develop some new treatment or ... some new technique and it’s only available at Piedmont (Healthcare) or Emory (Healthcare). The focus is to move this into the community and work with community agencies and providers.”

There are roughly 60 such hubs across the nation, but the alliance is the only one in Georgia.

In its the first four funding cycles, the Georgia CTSA has awarded 472 pilot grants, contributed to more than 4,000 scientific publications, and assisted over 2,500 investigators, according to the release announcing the grant.

Dr. Elizabeth Ofili, a professor of medicine at the Morehouse School of Medicine and the school’s principal investigator, said the money allows the “alliance to prioritize the health outcomes of these underserved communities, especially African Americans.”

Morehouse School of Medicine in particular has done extensive work in building community engagement among underserved communities and around the issue of maternal mortality and morbidity.

The University of Georgia has a reach that extends throughout the state through its extension services.

“This funding award is just the latest recognition of the importance and cutting-edge position of the Georgia Clinical and Translational Science Alliance,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press release.