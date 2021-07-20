McDonough woman convicted of murdering boyfriend, receives life sentence

A Henry County woman who shot and killed her boyfriend at her apartment in 2019 has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Aaliyah Hopkins, 26, of McDonough, was found guilty of murder and other charges by a jury Monday afternoon, Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said in a news release. Hopkins was sentenced to life in prison plus five years, with the possibility of parole.
According to the case presented at trial, Hopkins used a handgun to shoot her boyfriend, 18-year-old Lonnie Green, during an argument at her McDonough apartment Sept. 19, 2019. Green was hit in the chest and pronounced dead a short while later. The argument and shooting took place in Hopkins’ living room at the Trees of Avalon apartment complex.
The jury deliberated for about four hours Monday before returning their verdict, Matteucci said.