McDonough woman convicted of murdering boyfriend, receives life sentence

According to the case presented at trial, Hopkins used a handgun to shoot her boyfriend, 18-year-old Lonnie Green, during an argument at her McDonough apartment Sept. 19, 2019. Green was hit in the chest and pronounced dead a short while later. The argument and shooting took place in Hopkins’ living room at the Trees of Avalon apartment complex.

The jury deliberated for about four hours Monday before returning their verdict, Matteucci said.